Elon University requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all students

Undergraduate students must submit proof of vaccination no later than July 30, according to a memo from Elon University.

ELON, North Carolina — Starting in the fall 2021 semester, all Elon University students will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to an online letter from the university.

Elon officials said the school is striving to reach the goal of a fully vaccinated campus. To do that, the university will require all undergraduate, law school, and other graduate students to give documentation of being fully vaccinated.

According to the memo, undergraduate students must submit vaccine documentation no later than Friday, July 30. Unvaccinated undergraduates should plan to get their first dose of any two-dose vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna) by July 1, so they can get their second dose by July 29. Students may alternately choose to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by July 15 to meet this requirement.

School officials said the requirement applies to all students enrolled in classes, living on campus, doing study abroad, or participating in on-campus activities on any Elon campus.