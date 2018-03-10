GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Elementary students within the Guilford County Schools (GCS) system are learning math in a whole new way. Middle schools students will also learn how to do math differently via a curriculum called 'Illustrative Mathematics' by Open Up Resources.

It's call Eureka Math. The curriculum is provided by Great Minds which according to GCS is a nonprofit agency.

Guilford County Schools announced in March the new math was coming to K-8 classrooms starting the 2018-2019 school year. According to a release posted on GCS' website from March, Eureka Math is the only open source comprehensive math curriculum aligned to the Common Core State Standards at every grade. Full release here.

Thursday night GCS is hosting an 'Understanding Eureka Math' meeting for parents who have students in elementary school. The meeting is at: Sternberger Elementary, 518 N. Holden Rd., in Greensboro.

Here's an example of a Eureka Math lesson:

Eureka Math: Why are Kids Learning Math a Different Way?

Video: More on Eureka Math from Great Minds

