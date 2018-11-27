ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Looking at this note, you'd think it's legitimately from Rockingham County Schools.

Thing is -- it's not.

This is not a real letter students received.

It was given to them as part of a lesson at Western Rockingham Middle School.

The letter said students would be required to pay for each copy of paper that's given to them, starting early next year.

Again, this isn't real.

The school district posted on Facebook that the letter was given to students to simulate how colonists felt when Britain enacted the Stamp Act of 1764.

That act required colonists to pay a tax on paper products.

The teacher told students this letter was given out so they could relate to a historical event.

So parents -- one more time -- if you see this note, know you won't be paying for paper next semester.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY