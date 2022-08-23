Family celebrates four generations of 'Aggie Pride'

Nia Wade, NCA&T class of 2026, marks the fourth-generation of Aggies in her family.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — During move-in last week, excited students and supportive families gathered on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University were showing off their Aggie Pride.

But for one North Carolina Family, it runs much deeper than that, and today we caught up with an A&T family that's four generations long.

"We've counted up 32 members of our family who have attended A&T. We have 26 graduates, and 2 currently enrolled students, so to me A&T indeed does mean family", said A&T class of 1999 graduate, Kara Wade.

For this family of Aggies, North Carolina A&T State University is much more than just a place to get an education.

"Well for all of us I think it means home, family, good times, and connections. When we get together we always shout Aggie Pride and we always talk about how many Aggies we have. We also try to get back to homecoming as often as possible," said Bonnye Newkirk, class of 1976.

However, to Christa Newkirk, class of 2007, coming to NCA&T was more about connecting with her roots "I grew up in California and currently live here. I didn't get to see my family on a regular basis. I'm an only child and grew up with just my parents. So selecting A&T was a homecoming of sorts to really get to know my family's roots."

With three generations having already completed their journey through Aggieland, the fourth is prepared to carve out their own legacy on campus.

"So far A&t has meant education and pride knowing that my family was educated at the number one HBCU, so I'm excited for this school year," said current freshman, Nia Wade.