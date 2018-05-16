Some students faced the threat of hunger because of schools being closed due to the Teacher's Rally. Guilford County School district opened its ACES feeding sites at 28 schools throughout the area.

Cafeteria staff at the designated schools started the day serving breakfast. At Jones Elementary in Greensboro, the children were treated to hot dogs, French fries, milk, fruit, and ice-cream for lunch.

The sites stayed open all day for all students to get food and supervision.

"We coordinated with the schools, individual schools and said we are going to open up our schools, we are going to have our guys ready to got offer food as an opportunity for kids if they need to come," said Jim Faggione, the nutrition services director for Guilford County Schools.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County School opened up 39 sites where students could get free food also.

© 2018 WFMY