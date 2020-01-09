First-grader turns his room into a classroom

A first-grader at Brightwood Elementary misses his school so much he decided to turn his room into a classroom with a little help from his family.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are a lot of big moments that happen in the first grade. That includes all kinds of lessons and of course learning to read. However, for some students, they're missing their classrooms at school while virtual learning.

WFMY News 2 got a virtual tour of his new home school classroom due to COVID-19.

“This wall reminds me of school,” Colin said.

“Like, if I’m bored, I just come over here and read the planets. I say my ABC’s.”

Colin even has his own discipline plan in case he gets into trouble while at home.

“If I’m bad and slam the door. I just look at this. See, it says respect.’”

Most all, Colin just wants to learn and said other kids should want to do the same.

“I enjoy learning because it’s like some fun activities. It’s something you should work on every day if you want to get better because I want to learn.”