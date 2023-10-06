Former App State chancellor dies

Kenneth E. Peacock served as App State Chancellor for 10 years.

BOONE, N.C. — App State Mountaineers are mourning the death of former Chancellor Kenneth E. Peacock.

App State shared news about Peacock's passing on Friday morning.

Peacock served as chancellor for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014.

App State said Peacock helped grow enrollment, establish the College of Health Sciences, open a new building for the Reich College of Education, move athletics programs to the Sun Belt Conference and the Football Bowl Subdivision, and much more during his time in the role.

Current chancellor Sheri Everts said Peacock cared deeply for his students.

"As a first-generation college graduate, he understood the sacrifices many families make to send their children to college," Everts shared.

She said the university and High Country lost a beloved leader and their hearts are with his family during this time.

