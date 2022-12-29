Former GCS Superintendent pays off student lunch debt in honor of late brother

Former GCS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras encourages community members to donate as well. The link is available in the story.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Former Guilford County Schools (GCS) Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras made a $20,000 donation to Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) to help pay off GCS student meal debt.

Contreras made the gift in honor of her brother, Detective Erick W. Contreras, a Nassau County, New York police detective who passed away from cancer at 53. Detective Contreras was a 9/11 responder, and his cancer may have been linked to his recovery work onsite there. He served on the police force for 26 years until his death in January 2021.

During the pandemic, federal waivers allowed students to eat school meals for free, regardless of their financial status. The federal government ended that program this summer.

Students and their families are now required to apply for benefits and GCS has processed nearly 16,000 applications for free and reduced-price meals.

A charged meal plan will resume in January 2023.

Once students have charged the value of five breakfasts and lunches, currently priced at $19.25 together, schools are allowed to serve an alternate meal to students who don't qualify for the free and reduced meal program.

An alternative meal consists of fruit and/or vegetable choices from that day's menu milk and/or water and roll.

More than 5,700 Guilford County students currently have meal debt totaling more than $111,000. Contreras' contribution will go directly to GCS to offset this balance.

Winston McGregor, president of GEA says this gift doesn't necessarily surprise her.

"Dr. Contreras has always been deeply committed to addressing long-standing inequities that keep children from learning, including food insecurity. It's hard to learn when you are hungry," McGregor said.

Dr. Contreras is now the CEO of The Innovation Project (TIP), a nonprofit organization that includes a cohort of NC superintendents. TIP focuses on equity, racial disparities, and challenges of the pandemic.

Other community members are encouraged to donate as well. To make an online donation, click here.

