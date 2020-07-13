Helping Triad high school graduates find focus

Forsyth Country Day has a program for high school graduates to help them find the next step for them

LEWISVILLE, N.C. — John Stubblefield is the athletic director at Forsyth Country Day School. But one of his responsibilities takes him off the field and into the hearts of graduating seniors. He helps lead the GAP Program at that school.

This program helps recent graduates find focus as they embark on their next step. Whether its figuring out a major, choosing the right school or just learning about personal finance and everyday challenges, he guides them through.

The GAP program is a year long course that is divided into 3 sections. It provides those kids that need a little extra help into making educated decisions and not ones based on time.