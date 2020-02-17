FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — As the 2019-2020 school year winds down, school leaders are already preparing to help families enroll their little ones in Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is hosting "Countdown to Kindergarten" on Thursday.

Children who will be 5 years old on or before August 31, 2020 can enroll in Kindergarten.

To enroll your child, you can either attend Thursday's event or complete the enrollment process online.

For those attending the enrollment event, parents need to bring:

Your child's birth certificate and your own photo ID

Proof of address

Child's immunization records

For more information, visit the school website.