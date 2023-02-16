Fraternity suspended from High Point University campus, school says

High Point University officials said the Kappa Sigma fraternity is suspended from campus for five years before they can reapply for a campus charter.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A fraternity is suspended from High Point University, according to school officials.

Kappa Sigma will be suspended for five years due to an investigation related to campus protocols.

School officials released the following statement involving the suspension:

We take the safety of our students very seriously and are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment. An investigation was conducted in accordance with campus protocols, and Kappa Sigma fraternity has been suspended from campus. The chapter may reapply for a campus charter after 5 years. HPU remains committed to providing a safe and honorable fraternity and sorority community, with 17 nationally recognized fraternities and sororities operating chapters on campus that set high standards for their members to achieve academic excellence, support local and national philanthropic initiatives, and much more.

Along with being suspended, Kappa Sigma has since been removed from the University's website.

WFMY News 2 is working to gather more information about the events that led up to this suspension.

