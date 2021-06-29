Learn more about free tuition at Rockingham Community College

The school will meet with students via Zoom to discuss ways to get an education, for free!

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham Community College wants students to know they have options to further their education, for free!

The school is hosting virtual meetings this week to discuss it's two year free tuition program and other money available to help students pay for college.

"There are so many ways in which RCC can help students, there is no reason to delay your college education," said Gerri Hunt, RCC's director of public information.

"We have a lot of money available for students who are earning college credits for a certificate, diploma or associate degree, whether they enter a career at that point or transfer their credits to a four-year university. But we also have money for students in many of our lengthier continuing education programs," said Hunt.

This includes the school's plan to offer free tuition to any student who attended a North Carolina high school.

There are also several scholarships available for students, depending on the amount of hours and classes they take.

To join the Zoom, bookmark this information and use think link for the meeting.

You can join from your computer, tablet, or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/94241256042

If you need more information, you can reach out to RCC online at https://www.rockinghamcc.edu



You can also reach out to the following offices: