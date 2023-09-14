Guilford County Schools awards Principal and Teacher of the Year

Guilford County Schools awarded their top honors of Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year Thursday at Ragsdale High School.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools awarded their top honors of Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year Thursday.

GCS honored educators at their annual Celebration of Excellence event at Ragsdale High School.

Among those celebrated, GCS announced the Teacher of the Year as Jhonatan Marin Mesa, who serves as a first-grade dual language teacher at Hunter Elementary.

Mesa is the first Latino Teacher of the Year in the history of Guilford County Schools.

“We must graduate responsible citizens with basic life skills like prudence to make good choices; acceptance for diversity of opinion; and most importantly, specific resolution of conflicts,” Mesa said.

GCS also announced their Principal of the Year.

Dr. Johnita Readus of Bluford STEM Academy was awarded the honor.

Readus said her constant word and reflection tool is being intentional.

Both Readus and Mesa were awarded $1,000.

Readus was named the Elementary Principal of the Year and Mesa was named as Elementary Teacher of the Year as well.

The prize money and the event were sponsored by Lenovo and Guilford Education Alliance.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.