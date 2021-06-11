GCS Board of Education Reopens Meeting to Public

They went virtual due to covid-19 restrictions

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board of Education will allow in-person attendees and public speakers at its July 13 board meeting.

This marks the first time that members of the public are welcomed to attend the meeting since COVID-19 closed school facilities to visitors last spring.

The school board has been using a hybrid meeting format in which school board members, superintendent, and executive staff attend in person while public access is provided via live streaming on YouTube while public comments are posted online with meeting materials.

Comments submitted as part of a public hearing also have been read aloud on air during the meeting.

For its July 13 meeting, the school board will use a lottery system to determine the 15 attendees who can attend.

The number of attendees was determined in alignment with state public health guidelines for public schools that recommend 3 to 6 feet of physical distancing.

Prospective meeting attendees may call 336-370-8100 or email boardclerk@gcsnc.com by noon on Monday, July 12 to register for the seating lottery. Registrants should include their name, email address, and mobile/preferred phone number. The district will post the list of those selected by the lottery to attend on the school board’s webpage, with the meeting materials by noon on Tuesday, July 13.

Public speakers may register to do so by calling 336-370-8100 or emailing boardclerk@gcsnc.com by noon on Monday, July 12.

The process of emailing a public comment to the board for their review and public posting with meeting materials will remain in place. Those comments may be submitted by sending an email to boardclerk@gcsnc.com by noon on Monday, July 12.

Masks are required in all school facilities according to the latest guidance from the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit (June 11, 2021 edition), which states: