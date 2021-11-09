GCS board members will discuss call center to help with transportation issues

In the first 90 days of the school year, the district said the transportation department received more than 50,000 calls from parents trying to get information.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — At 6:00 tonight, the Guilford County School Board will meet to discuss a matter of things, including a district-wide transportation call center.

In the first 90 days of the school year, the district said the transportation department received more than 50,000 calls from parents trying to get information.

At the start of the school year, there were several issues with bus routes and bus driver shortages.

One Guilford County Schools parent said her children experience bus issues weekly. Mainly with pick-up and wait times, which causes her to worry.

"She's outside at 7:40, her bus is scheduled to come at 7:50, but it has come as early as 7:30 because of whatever reason, and it has been as late as 8:40, which leaves her at the bus stop an hour by herself," parent Monchell Baker said.

Her daughter, Khristian Akers is a 9th grader at Weaver Academy. She said it can be frustrating sometimes.

"Every single day I walk outside the same time 7:40 and never know what bus I'm going to get on," Akers said. "I'm always scared like maybe my bus already come and I already missed it because sometimes it comes early or I have to think I'll probably be standing out here for an hour."

Baker said she thinks a call center would be beneficial. The district hopes the call center would help parents with transportation needs.

In all, the service would cost around $852,000. There are several other items on the agenda tonight, including the monthly vote on masks requirements.