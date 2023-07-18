GCS Board closes Bennett Middle College and Peeler Open Elementary

The board decided to close down the Bennett Middle College and Peeler Open Elementary effective immediately.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Schools Board voted Tuesday to close down two of its schools.

The board decided to close down the Middle College at Bennett and Peeler Open Elementary effective immediately.

The closure of Bennett Middle College is due to enrollment numbers going down in recent years, with zero students in attendance for the 2022-2023 school year.

The school board reiterated a June 13 statement about the school in a press release.

"After much discussion with Bennett College leadership regarding changes to their on-campus learning experience, we are in agreement that an alternate location is what’s best for the future of our middle college students," said Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley.

Peeler Open Elementary has been inactive as a school for several years due to a tornado that swept through the area and heavily damaged the school. The building was demolished in Nov. 2021, after someone set a fire inside, damaging the building more.

The GCS board said the New Visual and Performing Arts School will be built on the former Peeler Open Elementary site.

