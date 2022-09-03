GCS to change the name of two middle colleges in honor of civil rights leaders

The school district said the new school names would honor Carolyn Coleman and the A&T Four. You have until April 7 to submit your comments to the board.

Two Guilford County high schools at historically black colleges to be renamed in honor of local civil rights leaders, according to GCS.

Guilford County School leaders said they will allow the public to weigh in on the new proposed names of The Middle College at Bennett and the Middle College at N.C. A&T.

The school district said they plan to rename The Middle College at Bennett, an all-girl high school to The Carolyn Q. Coleman Middle College at Bennett. Commissioner Coleman was a long-time community advocate who dedicated her life to civil rights amongst other social organizations in the county. Coleman passed away earlier this year.

The board’s naming committee released a statement about this name change, “Mrs. Coleman dedicated her life to the advancement of civil rights, served her community through active participation in civic and social organizations, and was known as a trailblazer in our county, state, and nation. The Carolyn Q. Coleman Middle College at Bennett is an ideal choice to be the first Guilford County School solely named for an African American woman.”

The school board said the second school to be renamed is The Middle College at N.C. A&T, an all-boys high school, to the A&T Four Middle College, referring to Ezell Blair, Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil, and David Richmond, the A&T students who refused to give up their seats at the whites-only Woolworth’s lunch counter in downtown Greensboro.

The committee released a statement about this name change, “The A&T Four’s heroic and selfless actions on Feb.1, 1960, were the impetus for the sit-in movement across the United States. Their actions forever changed the course of U.S. history.”

Tell WFMY what you think about this name change on this survey, and then share your feedback directly with Guilford County Schools at boardclerk@gcsnc.com. You have until April 7 before the board votes on the change at their meeting on April 12.

You can also send comments by mail to Guilford County Schools, ATTN: Naming of Facilities, 712 North Eugene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.

