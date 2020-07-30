Guilford County Schools delays start of athletics, marching band

“We were looking forward to and hopeful that we would be able to begin activities, on Aug. 3,” said Leigh Hebbard, director of activities.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said Thursday it will delay the start of athletics and marching band beyond Aug. 3.

The district made the move “in the interest of keeping students, families and the community safe and healthy."

The district said it made the decision after “assessing current public health data and trends concerning COVID-19 in Guilford County, where the number of hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.” The district said it is committed to the health of students and staff and will only allow programs to resume when it is safe.

“We were looking forward to and hopeful that we would be able to begin activities, on Aug. 3,” said Leigh Hebbard, director of activities, athletics, and driver’s education. “But, we know we must keep the safety of students and staff as the priority as we make these difficult decisions.”

GCS said guidance from the NCHSAA includes comprehensive requirements to ensure safety of participants, including daily temperature checks and screenings of every participating student and staff member. These and other safety protocols will be implemented when the district does resume activities, the district said.