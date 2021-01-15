Guilford County Schools to open learning hubs for students at risk of not graduating

The hubs would be located at all 15 traditional high schools and would have flexible hours based on students’ needs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools is working to open additional learning hubs to support high school students who are at risk of not graduating.

Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley gave more details about the hubs in a meeting Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Key points:

Initially, principals will reach out to students who are failing a class or not consistent with remote learning

Breakfast and lunch will be provided

Transportation by school bus will be available to students

The program is being funded through the CARES ACT to get them started then grants and other funding will help keep them going.

The learning hubs were announced earlier this week after the district delayed re-entry for middle and high school students for at least three more weeks. Initially, middle and high school students were scheduled to return to in-person learning two days a week and remote learning three days a week.