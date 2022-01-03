Guilford County Schools offers drive-thru COVID testing for students and employees

Drive-through testing will happen from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 7.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County School officials will have COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites for GCS students and staff members starting Tuesday.

School officials said faculty and students can drive up to Andrews, Grimsley, or Dudley from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Friday, Jan. 7.

GCS said parents must bring their child’s student I.D. or their homeroom teacher's name and school name with them to the testing site.