Guilford County Schools offers drive-thru COVID testing for students and employees

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County School officials will have COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites for GCS students and staff members starting Tuesday.
School officials said faculty and students can drive up to Andrews, Grimsley, or Dudley from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Friday, Jan. 7.
GCS said parents must bring their child’s student I.D. or their homeroom teacher's name and school name with them to the testing site.
School leaders ask parents not to send kids to school if they experience COVID-19 symptoms. Tests are most effective when completed 5 days after exposure to someone infected with COVID-19. For more information, check the GCS website.