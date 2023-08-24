GCS hosts milestone ceremony for Claxton Elementary

The new build is apart of a nearly $2 billion dollar project bond for the district.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Claxton Elementary is one of six GCS schools getting a complete rebuild.

The district held a Topping Off ceremony where supporters saw the construction team put the last steel beam put into place. As the beam was welded into the frame, the Claxton community signed it with their hearts.

"To be able to have those names on that beam forever, they're forever gonna be a part of the structure wise," Principal Kevin Thoma said.

The district says the funding comes from Triad voters through a $1.7 billion project bond. Some families say they are excited for their kids to start school in the new build.

"We started in COVID so it's been a very challenging last couple of years and we're really excited to be able to have a new building and have all of my kids there now since I have first graders as well," GCS parent Melody Holwerda said.



The district said the new school will hold 700 students and feature state-of-the-art technology with interactive display boards.



"We are so excited about bringing these new technological advances to our classrooms, having open spaces for students," Julius Monk said.

He is the Deputy Superintendent of Business and Operations for GCS.



In addition to technology, safety is a priority the district says the school will feature a contained waiting area. The district says they are looking forward to welcoming students in August 2024.

