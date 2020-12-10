GCS honors Principal of the Year

Page High School principal Erik Naglee was named the district's 2020-2021 top principal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the midst of a pandemic, somethings have not changed, including the dedicated educators working to help Triad students learn and achieve.

One of those educators was just honored for the hard work he's put in, to connect with students still learning from home.

Page High School principal Erik Naglee was named the 2020-2021 Guilford County Schools Principal of the Year.

Naglee was a finalist for the award twice before, in 2017 as the principal at Northwest Middle, and in 2019 at Page High.

Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras spoke of Naglee's dedication at the ceremony on Friday when the win was announced.