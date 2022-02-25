'Nothing has really been normal in a long time' | Students describe school after moving to mask optional

It's the first time in two years students and staff are getting the option to keep their mask on or take it off.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY got a first-hand look inside a Guilford County classroom at Page High School as they finished their first week with a mask optional policy.

The switch went into effect immediately after Guilford County School board members voted to move to mask optional Monday. Students returned to school this week on Wednesday. That was their first day at school after the mask mandate was dropped.

It's the first time in two years students and staff are getting the option to keep their mask on or take it off. Both staff and students said they haven't noticed a major change, but said school feels a little more like it did before the pandemic.

"I forgot what some of my teachers looked like, so that's been nice," Page High School senior Omar Soliman said.

As Soliman looks forward to life after high school, he can't help but remember what the past couple of years has been like.

"It's been crazy because it went from two weeks off of school sophomore year to here I am ready to go to college, so it's been wild," Soliman said. "Nothing has really been normal in a long time."

Like many of his classmates, they're getting used to the most recent change making masks optional.

"It is nice to kind of feel somewhat normal again, to kinda see faces I haven't seen in a while," Soliman said.

While some students and staff opt to keep the masks off, some are still wearing them.

"It's a personal choice whether people want to wear their mask. I've chosen to continue wearing mine because I'm around my grandparents a lot," Page High School senior Cameron Jones said.

That's not the only change. Visitors and parents are now allowed back into schools.

"We've been able to loosen that up a little bit and allow those one-on-one meetings with parents and have some of them start volunteering," Page High School Principal Erik Naglee said.