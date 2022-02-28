Guilford County Schools no longer requiring masks on school buses effective March 1

The new CDC guidance states, “CDC does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems.”

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said they aren't requiring students and staff to wear masks on the bus per the CDC guidance.

The school district said since the CDC updated its guidance for public schools and public transportation, the school board decided to make masks optional, effective tomorrow, Tuesday, March 1. Students and staff may continue to wear a mask but will not be required to do so.

The new CDC guidance states, “CDC does not require wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems.”

As a result, GCS will adjust its school bus protocols with the board’s decision last week to shift school buses to mask optional.

Guilford County Schools will continue to work closely with its public health partners, and the district will continue to update its practices as the public health situation changes.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.