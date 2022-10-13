'Better Together' | GCS Superintendent collaborating with families to address challenges in the school district

Dr. Whitney Oakley held the first of several community meetings Thursday. She's looking to hear feedback on how to improve the school district.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools' new superintendent wants to hear from *you* about how to improve schools.

Dr. Whitney Oakley held the first of several community meetings Thursday.

Superintendent Oakley said like many districts, GCS is trying to get back on track after years of pandemic challenges. She's calling these sessions "better together" to highlight the collaboration she's hoping for with families. She's been with GCS more than 10 years and knows the ins and outs. Now as superintendent, she's open to change.

“Begin working together to establish this strategic direction for the district moving forward. I'm not going to spend a year doing this because I've been here and our kids do not have time to wait,” Oakley said.

This first gathering was held at Andrews High School in High Point and focused on the past, present and future of what's working for GCS and what's not.

Some areas the district is focusing on, include learning loss during the pandemic and safety. Oakley said the district is seeing test scores improve and school staff said they're seeing a difference in safety resources.

However, some parents said some areas need improvement.

“Lack of representation in the room, the intentionality of including our parents especially parents of color and I only counted 10 in the room, everybody else works for the district, GCS parent Maria Mayorga said.

That low attendance at Thursday's meeting was a concern several parents echoed. The district said it has a lot of other outreach events planned but people said parents need to show up for that.

“I know it's hard, Mayorga expressed. “Perhaps that's feedback that they can get on the website if time is an issue or place where they would like more community meetings. I think if the district and individuals don't hear from parents and people that are impacted by the administration's policies where else can we voice our concerns?"

Parents have several other opportunities at other sessions like this one next month, plus some other meetings with school staff and faith leaders.