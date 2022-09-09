'Always willing to lend a helping hand' | General Assistant named GCS Employee of the Month

Kinyetta Williams helps keep Southwest Elementary moving.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A General Assistant at Southwest Elementary School in Guilford County is making a difference in the lives of hundreds of students. Kinyetta Williams' computer complete with her pink keyboard and mouse can be found in the front office of Southwest Elementary, but she isn't likely to be sitting at her computer for very long.



As a general assistant, she wears many hats. This includes answering phones, giving students medicine they may need, and even substituting in classrooms. Thursday, Williams was named the September Guilford County Schools Employee of the month.

“I kid you not when I walked around the corner my first instinct was to clap too because I didn't know what I walked in on,” Williams said. “So, I was going to clap for whoever we were clapping for then it was like oh no, we're clapping for you."

Williams, called Ms. K by many of her students and co-workers, was nominated by several people who worked with her during summer learning. Southwest Elementary Assistant Principal Alison Snyder says Williams is a major piece in keeping the school a well-oiled machine.

“She is the most positive and energetic person and she is always willing to lend a helping hand," Snyder said. “So, we love that. She's an amazing person to the ranch, so we are thankful that anytime there is a need, she rolls in picks up and gets right in there with you, and works. That keeps us all moving in the right direction."

“It makes you feel good,” Williams said. “Like, your heart smiles, for kids to come in and they have such a bad day at some point they can sit down and talk to you and to be able to turn their day around and make you feel important is very impactful. I deal with other people's children the same that I would want them to do for mine."