Habitat for Humanity Forsyth County is hosting a coding camp for students ages 6 to 17.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's the summer of learning in the Triad, and kids are taking advantage of S.T.E.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) camps, learning all sorts of new things.

Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County is hosting a four day coding camp for kids.

So we went to Winston-Salem to see what the future of S.T.E.M looks like.

Technology is the fastest growing industry in the world today. That's why the team at Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County is doing what they can to give our kids a head start on their future.

Willette Mosby-Reynolds is the Youth Empowerment Program Director at Habitat for Humanity Forsyth County. She hopes to inspire the youth to get outside their comfort zone and try something new.

"So this is to open up their thinking to the possibilities. Who knows just by taking a coding class, they may become so interested in it that they may become an engineer, or a scientist"

Mosby-Reynolds went on to mention the different schools the kids were using and developing during this four day camp.

"It's critical thinking, it's logical thinking, it's problem solving it's creativity. So it's not just fun and games, it's fun learning."