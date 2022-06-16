Gov. Cooper to speak in Greensboro Friday

Gov. Roy Cooper will be at NC A&T on Friday to speak at the DRIVE Task Force Summit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper will speak at the Developing a Representative and Inclusive Vision for Education (DRIVE) Task Force Summit Friday morning.

The event starts at 10 a.m. in the NC A&T Student Center.

Governor Cooper issued Executive Order 113 to establish the DRIVE Task Force on December 9, 2019. It was charged with creating a plan of action to increase racial, ethnic, and linguistic diversity within North Carolina's educator workforce.