Gov. Cooper to speak in Greensboro Friday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper will speak at the Developing a Representative and Inclusive Vision for Education (DRIVE) Task Force Summit Friday morning.
The event starts at 10 a.m. in the NC A&T Student Center.
Governor Cooper issued Executive Order 113 to establish the DRIVE Task Force on December 9, 2019. It was charged with creating a plan of action to increase racial, ethnic, and linguistic diversity within North Carolina's educator workforce.
The Task Force includes parents, educators, administrators, education advocates, representatives of state and local government, representatives from the the University of North Carolina system and North Carolina Community College System, and employers with a presence in North Carolina.