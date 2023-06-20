Governor Cooper leads roundtable talk at Guilford County Schools to finalize state budget

Cooper is urging North Carolinians to get involved and advocate for public schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper will visit Guilford County Schools Tuesday as the North Carolina General Assembly finalizes the state budget.

Cooper is urging North Carolinians to get involved and advocate for public schools.

He will lead a roundtable discussion at Western Guilford Middle School and will be joined by Superintendent Oakley, elected officials, and educators from counties across the region including Guilford, Forsyth, Burke and Surry.

The discussion will center around teacher vacancies across North Carolina and funding for public schools.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.