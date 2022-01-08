Governor's School Supply Drive, supporting students, teachers, public schools across NC

On average, teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on supplies in their classrooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor's School Supply Drive and encouraged people to donate supplies for public school students and teachers across the state.

Teachers spend over $500 of their own money to get supplies for their classrooms.

"While you're out shopping, consider buying some extra school supplies to donate," Cooper said. "Our teachers work so hard, and they shouldn't have to dip into their pockets to cover the cost of classroom supplies that their students need."

The Governor's School Supply Drive will run from August 1 to August 31.

In recent years, the State Employees' Credit Union (SECU) and Communities In Schools of North Carolina are partnering to collect and deliver the school supplies.

"We are happy to assist with this important effort to support North Carolina teachers and students through the collection of much-needed classroom supplies," SECU President and CEO, Jim Hayes said.

Requested supplies include:

Paper - all types, including copy paper

Pens and pencils

Crayons and markers

USB flash drives

Spiral notebooks

Sanitizing wipes

Tissues

"Everyone can help ensure no student faces this challenge by participating in the Governor's school supply drive and dropping off a few items, including items our teachers need like a copy paper. Together, we can ensure NC students start the school year on the right foot," President and CEO of Communities In Schools of North Carolina, Jill Cox said.

Donation bins will be available in all State Employees' Credit Union locations statewide. North Carolina residents can participate by dropping off supplies at a SECU location or by organizing a drive at their own workplace.

At the end of the drive, volunteers with Communities In Schools of North Carolina and VolunteerNC and Governor Cooper's cabinet members will help distribute the supplies to classrooms across the state.