Weekend bargain book sale benefits the greater Greensboro community

Find a good read, movie or even vinyl at Beth David Synagogue's 18th Annual Book sale.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're looking for a good read, you may find one this weekend at a book sale in Greensboro.



The Beth David Synagogue 18th Annual Book Sale starts Friday and runs through Monday.



You could get a bang for your buck while also supporting a good cause.

The synagogue has 10's of thousands of books up for grabs.

The books on sale are donated by people from across the greater Greensboro community.

Volunteers have gone out of their way to make sure they have books stocked that readers today are into.



There's fiction, mystery, religion, books kids can enjoy, movies and Vinyls on sale.

Beth David Book Sale Starts Tomorrow Come check out the tens of thousands of books available at bargain prices.... Posted by Beth David Synagogue on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Cheryl Greenberg has volunteered for the book sale for years and said all kinds of people come out.

“It’s an invitation to everyone to come,” Greenberg said. “We have schools come, we have people come because they want health and wellness books to take back to their private practice.”

Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon said the book sale is all about getting people back out and connecting with one another.



This is the synagogue's largest fundraiser. The money raised will go back into the Greensboro community.

“We do a lot within the building but we also contribute outside the building. Working with Out of the Garden to distribute food," Ben-Gideon said. “For us, we're always looking outwardly from education to how we're policing to the general social network of the Greensboro community.”

Here are the days and times folks can shop:

- March 4: 9am-11am $10 admission, 11am-5pm free admission

- March 6: 10am-5am

- Monday 7: 11am-7pm. Bag sale



Greenberg said the synagogue is the only place people can go locally to pick up text that deals with Jewish subjects.