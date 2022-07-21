The Greensboro Children's Museum holds first ever back-to-school supply drive

The GCM is asking patrons to bring school supplies with them on their visits through Aug. 11 to help families in need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The start of the school year is right around the corner and school supplies are already finding their way back on store shelves.



A recent survey shows one-in-three parents of school-age children struggle to pay for school supplies.



School supply drives play a big part In getting students the items they need. There's one happening now at the Greensboro Children's Museum.

The museum is doing its first ever 'Donate to Educate' school supply drive.

Now through Aug. 11, they're asking families to bring items with them on their visit to the museum.

Jessica Clifford is the marketing manager at the Greensboro Children’s Museum. She said they're looking to collect items that are good for students of all ages.

“Here at the museum we really care about hands-on learning but we know it extends beyond the museum, into the public, and in the schools," Clifford said. "Without having the tools you need to be a successful student you can't not have items it's a detriment to students."

Items needed most:

Backpacks

Pencils

Notebooks

Folders

Erasers

Pencil pouches

It’s easy to donate. Before heading out to explore the museum with your little ones grab a bag of school supplies to take with you.



Items can be placed in their donation box in the lobby.

Before your next visit to the @GCMuseum bring some school supplies with you.



The National Retail Federation predicts back-to-school spending for 2022 will reach $37 billion.

Families with children in elementary through high school will spend an average of $864 dollars on supplies, about $15 more than last year.

With inflation, every dollar makes a difference and for some families, new school supplies are a luxury they can't afford.

“We are already a part of the community but wanted to bring what we can do out to others," Clifford said. "And have people save their money and have it go as far as it can. That's what this is all about.”

Families in need can contact Rayna Edwards at redwards@gcmuseum.com.