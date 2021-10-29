Greensboro family faces 'daycare dilemma' as state, federal leaders push for better child care

As parents struggle to find affordable, quality daycare, centers try to keep staff and pay them well.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 'daycare dilemma' is a real concern for parents and teachers alike.

It has become a hot topic with the talk of universal pre-school in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan and the more than $805 million in grants for child care centers in North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper was in Walkertown on Thursday highlighting the need for more money at daycares. He said the money will help increase pay, hire more people and buy new equipment.

Is it enough? As parents struggle to find quality, affordable daycares that have slots open, centers want to keep staff and pay them well.

"I question if I should've gone to school to become a doctor," Savanna Reagin joked as she talked about the financial burden daycare is on her family.

She and her husband, Timothy, welcomed a baby boy almost a year ago. She said as they began looking for a daycare for Owen, they found the minimum was $200 a week and the most expensive was $1,300 a month.

The Reagin family went with a daycare 20 minutes away because they said it was the best option they could find for their wallets and that had a spot open.

"A lot of parents are paying more money to come here than they're paying in their mortgage or their rent every month and that's just unfathomable," Meredith Kasten, Director of Early Childhood Center in Greensboro, said.

Kasten said its a difficult balance to keep rates down, but pay staff what they deserve.

"People are overworked, people are stressed out," Kasten said.

Kasten's grateful these issues have come to the forefront, but she thinks more needs to be done.

"What do you do for infant and toddler care? That's the most expensive," Kasten said.

A question that continues to be on Reagin's mind as her family plans for the future.