GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students at the Weaver Academy put their spelling skills to the test today.

It was all for Guilford County Schools annual spelling bee.

44 Kids in grades 3 through 8 spent part of the day spelling!

The words came from the Scripps national spelling bee list.

Judge Desiree Best says she is always amazed at how smart some of the kids are.

"They really are complicated. You can see wheels turning in their heads to spell it out. Have a board to write on, to make sure that they are comfortable with it before they spell it. I admire them greatly because I'm not sure I could do it. " Said Best.

Eighth-grader Anika Suman from Brown Summit Middle took home the title by spelling the word "Viaticum."

She'll move on to the regional spelling bee in Winston-Salem next month.