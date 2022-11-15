Greensboro Swarm to host school day game for Guilford County students

The Greensboro Swarm hosted the School Day Game for Guilford County School students and the health and wellness program at the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Swarm announced that Novant Health will present the School Day Game for Guilford County School students, and the health and wellness program.

The Greensboro Swarm is the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets.

The School Day Game for GCS elementary school students was held today for students at the Novant Health Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Greensboro Swarm played against the Raptors 905, the NBA G league affiliate of the Toronto Raptors.

Kirsten Royster, who serves as the President and Chief Operating Officer at Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, says Novant Health is dedicated to the improvement of health.

"We're proud to partner with the Greensboro Swarm for an event that helps fulfill this commitment by promoting health and wellness in our community," Royster added.

The School Day Game was last played during the 2019-20 season. This year's game was sold out.