In recognizing the need to support graduating high school students during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greensboro Virus Relief Taskforce has announced a $16,250 grant to Say Yes Guilford.

The United Way of Greater Greensboro, City of Greensboro, and Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro established the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund to support nonprofit response efforts, which to date has granted more than $1.7 million to 81 local nonprofits.

“Our seniors were already on the cusp of major life changes, and this new uncertainty increases their need for support. We must continue to adapt our services so that students’ postsecondary opportunities are not impacted long term. Thanks to the Greensboro Virus Relief Fund, we will reach students with educational support and services they need now,” Say Yes Guilford CEO Wendy Poteat said.

In March, Say Yes Guilford launched a four-part webinar series titled Say Yes to College. The series was met with such enthusiasm that Say Yes Guilford has added more webinars. The series continues with Accepted…Now What?, a four-part discussion to help high school seniors explore Say Yes scholarship options, understand financial aid packages, complete college entrance requirements, and plan meaningful summer experiences. Upcoming webinars are Thursday evenings 6-7:00 p.m.

All webinars are free, but registration is requested at sayyesguilford.org/webinars. The webinars will also be recorded and released on Say Yes Guilford’s social media pages and on sayyesguilford.org.

Upcoming Webinars

Thursday, May 7 6-7:00 p.m. Say Yes Scholar College Student Panel

Say Yes Guilford Scholars share their perspective on college life: how they manage their time, study skills that have helped them, how they selected a major, how they got involved on campus and much more.





Thursday, May 14 6-7:00 p.m. The Final Steps

You’ve been accepted to college, and now you are getting ready to go. This workshop will help you determine exactly what you need to do before you arrive on campus. This is good opportunity to ask questions and learn some tips from other students and college professionals.





Thursday, May 21 6-7:00 p.m. Maximizing Summer Opportunites

Join Tassel to Tassel Inc to learn more about opportunities available to rising college students over the summer and how they can impact your future