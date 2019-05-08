GREENSBORO, N.C. — The start of school is right around the corner and your help is needed to make sure kids go back fully prepared to learn.

The Y-M-C-A of Greensboro is providing backpacks and back-to-school shopping trips for 500 kids in Guilford and Rockingham counties.

Now there are dozens of ways you can help out this year, by either donating items or even volunteering.

You can help by joining in on a few shopping sprees.

The shopping dates for 4 different YMCA branches are as follows:

Spears Shopping Dates : August 5, 6, and 12

Bryan Shopping Dates: August 7,8 13, and 14

Ragsdale Shopping Dates: August 9, 12 and 15

Hayes-Taylor Shopping Dates: August 6 and 15

The schedules vary a little bit from branch to branch, but generally it is: