The Beloved Community Center in Greensboro is making an effort to show off the Triad's Black history.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At the halfway point through Black History Month, it's time to recognize our country's heroes who inspired change across the country. Many of those heroes are from right here in Greensboro.

Today, we're shining a spotlight on Greensboro's Beloved Community Center and Museum and learning about its mission to educate. For decades the Beloved Community Center in Greensboro has played a key role in preserving the city's history, good and bad. Today, they shared with us, why writing your own history is so important.

From the Woolworth Sit-in of 1960, the North Carolina A&T student-led uprising of 1969, to the Greensboro Massacre of 1979; Reverend Nelson Johnson, his wife Mrs. Joyce Johnson, and their long-time friend and colleague Lewis A. Brandon III have seen and heard it all over 60 plus years.

"This is a place where people can come and see the rich history of Greensboro and Guilford County, and the various social change movements that have occurred in the community," that's how Mr. Lewis A. Brandon described the work being done at the Beloved Community Center.

The Beloved Community Center is not a museum, it's a living, breathing piece of Greensboro history.

"It's important that we tell the story of working against the odds. Against a culture of hierarchy, domination, and racism, and an unwillingness to give in to that," and that's exactly how co-founder Rev. Nelson Johnson described their mission at Beloved Community Center.