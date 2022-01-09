Grimsley High School responds to GCS bus shortage crisis

Grimsley High School offers four bus shuttle locations starting Monday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Starting Monday, Grimsley High School will be providing four shuttle bus locations.

Grimsley High School staff posted on Facebook how they planned to address the Guilford County Schools bus driver shortage situation by taking matters into their own hands.

The high school said thanks to the coaches, athletic directors, and the counseling team, the school is providing the following four shuttling pick-up and drop-off locations for students.

Grimsley High personnel said students should arrive by 8:30 a.m. at pick-up locations Monday morning. Students will depart from Grimsley at 4:30 p.m. to head back to shuttle drop-off locations.

School leaders released the following statement:

“A huge thank you to Coach Brown, Coach Tripp, Coach Peoples, Mrs. Moore, and Athletic Director Albright for volunteering to drive the buses. Also, a special thank you to our counseling team for volunteering to chaperone the bus routes. I realize that this is not a perfect solution; however, it is a start. We will monitor and adjust the plan as needed.”