Guilford Co. Schools could get largest funding in 20 years if county leaders approve new budget

The recommended budget would increase operating and capital maintenance funding by $13.4 million for Guilford County Schools.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools could soon get their largest amount of funding from the county in 20 years.

GCS would receive $226.1 million for operating and capital maintenance needs.

The recommended budget would increase operating and capital maintenance funding by $13.4 million for the school system. However, it would still be shy of what the district initially requested which was a $25 million increase for a total of $234 million.

The overall education budget is $244 million and includes both Guilford County Schools and Guilford Technical Community College.

The general fund budget for the county in total is $671.4 million, an increase of $36.7 million and a nearly 6% increase over the current year's budget (2020-21).

It doesn't affect the county property tax rate and the county would hire 20 new employees.

The $671.4 million dollar budget is funded through property taxes on real and motor vehicle property in the county. County sales tax, federal and state grants and programs, as well as user charges for services like development plan review and EMS transports. Fund balance (or savings) makes up the rest.

A public hearing on the budget will be held on the second floor of the Old County Courthouse in Greensboro on Thursday, June 3.

For more information on the budget, you can click here.