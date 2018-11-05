GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The Guilford County Board of Education is asking county commissioners for $24.9 million for the 2018-19 budget for Guilford County Schools.

The board approved the GCS budget request on Thursday during a meeting. The next step is for the Board of Commissioners to review the multi-million dollar request and make a final decision.

GCS is asking for $14.4 million for facilities and maintenance and an additional $10.5 million for other budget priorities - for a grand total of $24.9 million.

The board voted to increase the capital funding request from $7.5 million to $9.5 million, and to keep $4.9 million in safety and security funds. They increased this request following the April 15 tornado that damaged three Guilford County schools.

The board is also asking for an additional $500,000 in operating expenses from the county to allow bus drivers and school nutrition workers to attend four paid training days, bringing the additional operating dollars to $10.5 million.

Other priorities from the budget include:

$500,000 to open a safety command center.

$4 million for sustaining operations, including $3.4 million to cover an expected increase in students enrolling in charter schools, plus $145,000 for increased liability insurance and $420,000 formerly funded by federal grants.

$3.4 million to support low-performing schools. This will include eliminating many combination classes and adding a teacher incentive program at the 10 low-performing schools.

$9.1 million in salary and benefit cost increases for employees. This includes $3.1 million to raise the teacher supplement to a level that is competitive with surrounding districts. GCS currently pays a $4,764 supplement per teacher on average, while Wake County pays more than $8,000 and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools pay more than $7,000 on average. The $9.1 million will also pay to match anticipated raises coming at the state level for the district’s employees ($2.5 million), increase salaries for assistant principals ($291,000) and classified staff ($928,000) and cover rising health insurance ($372,000) and retirement costs ($1.9 million).

A decision about state funding, which makes up the majority of the district's budget, typically comes later in the year.

GCS anticipates more than $407 million in state funds, $44 million in federal funds, and $209 million in local funds, bringing the total operating budget to more than $661 million. Of that, nearly 88 percent goes to schools or support services for schools, about 5 percent for transportation, 3 percent on utilities, less than 2 percent for technology, and 3 percent is given to charter schools.

