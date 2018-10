GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- Some alarming statistics: almost 15% of Guilford County students were absent more than 18 days in the 2017-2018 school year.

School officials say that's about 10,000 students out of 72,000. Now the school system is looking for solutions, by partnering with Attendance Works, a national nonprofit dedicated to improving school attendance.

