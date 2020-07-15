Keep kids and teachers safe: The real work begins for the Guilford County School District

How many kids will be allowed in a classroom? Will all students get a laptop for remote learning? Where will the funding come from? Districts must now create a plan.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kids will be back in the classroom come August, just not all of them at the same time. Governor Roy Cooper announced a plan to have students learn both in-person and remotely for the time being.

The decision, while expected by many, was quickly questioned as well. Some parents wanted all kids in school while others, including many teachers, preferred remote learning exclusively.

“I’m hearing a tremendous amount of anxiety from (teachers) who want to do their job but don’t see how this is going to be carried out at the current funding levels,” said Todd Warren, President of the Guilford County Association of Educators.

School districts around the state including those in the Triad have just a bit more than four weeks to come up with a successful strategy. The plan must include the screening of all students and staff while creating enough social distancing in classrooms and on buses to accommodate kids and staff.

“Our concern is how do we do this safely,” said Warren.

The plan could certainly be different for each school as classroom size will play a huge role when it comes to social distancing guidelines. Some schools with bigger classrooms could maybe accommodate 12 to 15 kids while some may only be able to have 10 or so.

“I think August 17, the start date is too soon,” said Warren.

The other unknown in this Plan B scenario is how many educators from across the state will choose to take a year or retire rather than risk exposure to the virus.

“I’m willing to do virtual (learning), but as far as face to face, I’m up in the air. It really depends,” said substitute teacher Latashia Moore.

While Moore is undecided about going back to the classroom, she has decided her kids won’t be returning in August. Moore has enrolled them in one of the virtual schools.

“It’s a health decision,” said Moore.

Some parents have concerns about the Guilford County School District and the remote learning portion of this plan.

“It was a mess in the spring,” said parent Melissa Barnes. “We were digging around in canvass, different teachers were putting things in different places.”