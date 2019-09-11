GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Coming to school with lunch money isn't always as easy as it appears. Guilford County Schools recognizes this, and they're considering making a policy change.

They want to let high school students charge the price of their school lunch, and pay for it later.

Elementary and middle school students already have this option. Parents set up an account online, and make payments as they come in. Students just punch in their code at the cafeteria; no lunch money needed.

Guilford County wants high school students to have this opportunity too. The proposed change would simply expand the rule letting elementary and middle school students use the charge system.

They say this way, "no student will be deprived a meal because [they] didn't have his or her money".

School leaders will discuss the policy change at a meeting on Tuesday November 12.