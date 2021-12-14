Guilford County Schools approves $1,500 bonuses for all employees

School officials approved a $1,500 bonus for all staff and an additional $500 bonus for the lowest-paid workers.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools Board of Education voted to approve $1,500 bonuses for all employees in the district at their meeting Tuesday evening.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras recommended a $1,500 bonus for all employees, excluding principals and assistant principals, who previously received a bonus from the School Emergency Relief Fund.

School leaders also approved an additional $500 for the district’s lowest-paid staff.

“I felt it very important that all of our employees receive recognition of their commitment to our students, especially in the midst of this pandemic,” Superintendent Contreras said.