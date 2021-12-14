Guilford County Schools approves $1,500 bonuses for all employees

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools Board of Education voted to approve $1,500 bonuses for all employees in the district at their meeting Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras recommended a $1,500 bonus for all employees, excluding principals and assistant principals, who previously received a bonus from the School Emergency Relief Fund.
School leaders also approved an additional $500 for the district’s lowest-paid staff.
“I felt it very important that all of our employees receive recognition of their commitment to our students, especially in the midst of this pandemic,” Superintendent Contreras said.
Along with school bonuses, GCS approved pay increases in their budget resolution.