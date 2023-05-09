The battle over the Guilford County School Board's District Three seat continues, board member's attorney fights new law

Bill Goebel's attorney wrote a letter to the Guilford County School Board saying Goebel is not giving up his seat. This comes after a new law shortens his term.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — There's a new twist in the saga over a Guilford County School Board seat.

A newly passed law seems to remove the board's newest member Bill Goebel, but not according to his attorney.

It's been an interesting few months for the District 3 seat on the Guilford County School board.

The board swore Goebel in back in April after board members repeatedly rejected nominations by the Guilford County Republican Party for a different candidate, Michael Logan.

Republicans in the state legislature changed state law to overturn that move, effectively removing Goebel from his seat.

But that hasn't happened.

Goebel's attorney Chuck Winfree wrote a letter to the school board this week saying he should remain in office.

Winfree's letter claims Senate Bill 9 does not create a vacancy and interpreting it as such would be unconstitutional.

In a statement, the Guilford County GOP responded, writing "The committee followed the law Goebel is not following the new law. His appointment was made after secret meetings and they made a deal in secret and that's why they're getting sued."

The two Republican school board members and Michael Logan are suing the other board members who repeatedly turned down Logan.

The lawsuit claims there were unauthorized meetings to seat Goebel.

We asked Goebel last month about those claims in the lawsuit.

"I had never met anybody on the board before. I met Diana Small one time a long time," Gobel said. "I had no contact with anybody on the board prior to that day of April 4th."

Based on the new law, Logan will be sworn in at the next school board meeting on September 19th.