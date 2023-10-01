Guilford County School board still searching to fill open seat

Southern Guilford High teacher. Michael Logan was nominated last month when the seat opened up. He was rejected for the second time in a 6-2 vote.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the second time, the Guilford County Board of Education denied the republican nominee to fill a vacant seat on the school board.



Michael Logan was nominated by the Guilford County Republican party in December. The board rejected him, so the GOP tried again at Tuesday night's school board meeting.



WFMY News 2's Itinease Mcmiller attended the meeting and found parents who expressed their frustration and concern.

"Members of the board need to affirm every child regardless of their multiple identities actively and I don't think that's the case for Mr. Logan," parent Jennifer Shaw said.

Many parents raised an eyebrow at Logan's nomination for the Guilford County School BOE.

"Consider and imagine how parents feel when they have to see on social media one making racist and homophobic remarks and that same individual seeking membership on a board that governs the very schools my children attend," parent CJ Brentson said.

Parents continued by referring to some of the quotes posted on Logan's page.

"When referring to students performing a sit-in protest, Mr. Logan said quote 'spray them all and let the parents sort them out," parent Jason Logan said.

They were hoping to prevent the board from allowing Michael Logan's picture to fill the empty space on the wall of the GCS administration building representing district three.



Logan gave his thoughts on their disapproval and some on being a teacher at Southern Guilford High School.



"At 8 a.m. tomorrow morning, what classroom will you be in until 4:30? I want to know why you vote no," Logan stated.

GOP chair David Gleeson said the board failed to fulfill its obligation.

"It's relatively simple you have Michael Logan's recommendations before you have Michael Logan's letter of resignation when he is appointed to the board, Gleeson said.

Board members Linda Welborn and Crissy Pratt voted in favor of Logan.

"The person I have seen is nothing but dedicated to his students. He gives of his time and he's a doer. He's a giver and I think we're doing a disservice to the man," Welborn explained.

"I think it's worth taking a look at," Pratt added.

The vote again failed by a margin of 6 to 2.

"Board members have a vote they vote based on their concerns. The information that they have and their ideas. There are challenges and complications and processes that we have to push through," School Board Chair Deena Hayes said.