Guilford County school board to hire outside counsel to handle District 3 seat debate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County School Board addressed an ongoing debate on Monday, involving a seat on the board.

In a special meeting, members voted to allow outside counsel to handle a recent letter from current board member Bill Goebel, claiming the nomination of Michael Logan is unconstitutional. The board appointed Goebel to fill the vacant Republican seat earlier this year.

However, the county's Republican party didn't approve the decision - and is trying to push Goebel out.

The back and forth has caused a lot of fighting among members, prompting the school board's attorney to recommend hiring an outside attorney.

North Carolina lawmakers recently passed a law that clears the way for Goebel to lose his seat. He hasn't been formally removed yet.