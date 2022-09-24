Guilford County billion-dollar school bond for repairs and upgrades put on hold

The North Carolina Local Government Commission is asking the district to submit enrollment data within the next 10 days.

Example video title will go here for this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County’s request for approval of a $1.7 billion bond package that was passed by voters in the May primary election was put on hold.

The North Carolina Local Government Commission needs some questions answered before approving the bond funding.

According to Commissioner Ryan Skip Alston, He is not concerned that the vote won’t get passed. Local Government Commission just wanted the county to provide additional information from the school system.

The school district plans to build three new schools, demolish and rebuild 19 schools, fully renovate 12 schools, and invest about $363 million in safety and technology upgrades. No tax increase is expected. The school system now has 126 schools and more than 300 buildings.