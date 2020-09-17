Vote S.M.A.R.T. campaign launches to rally support for Guilford County school bond referendum

On November's ballot, Guilford County voters will vote on a $300 million dollar school bond referendum. The money would be used to renovate and rebuild GCS schools.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You'll be voting for more than just the presidency come Election Day.

There are a number of both state and local races on the ballot. But if you live in Guilford County, at the very end you will see two questions about a $300 million school bond referendum and a quarter-cent sales tax increase.

Last November, Guilford County Schools released a $2 billion master plan to overhaul the district's aging schools.

No school would be left untouched, but the plan needs funding in order to begin.

"There's an old phrase that goes, 'You'll either pay now or pay later,' so if we don't have educated students then they will ultimately become uneducated adults," Frank Thomas co-chair of Vote S.M.A.R.T. committee said.

Smart stands for safe, modern, accessible, renovated, and Tech-Ready schools.

The committee is pushing for voters to say yes to the bond referendum and proposed sales tax increase on November's ballot.

"We want people to invest in our schools because we don't see it just as a bond campaign but we see it as an investment into our future," Thomas said.

The money would be used to address GCS schools in the worst conditions, acquire land for new buildings, start repairs, implement much-needed technology upgrades, and improve school safety.

Thomas said the $300 million would be a start towards a brighter tomorrow.

"We are going to need everybody in Guilford County whether you have children in schools or not to roll up your sleeves and do what's best for our children," Thomas said.

The average GCS school is 54 years old.

"And anybody that knows anything about age and aging, anything that’s 50+ years old is not the same that it was 50 years ago," Thomas said.

The district hopes to bring the average down to 25 should they get the funding they need to rebuild and renovate schools.

If the bond referendum passes but the sales tax increase fails, it's likely property taxes would go up to cover the bond.

"And nobody wants that. So it’s easier I believe to vote for a quarter-cent sales tax increase rather than having a property tax increase," Thomas said.

Vote S.M.A.R.T is holding a socially distanced rally next Wednesday, Sept. 23rd at Kiser Middle School. The rally will be streamed on Vote S.M.A.R.T.'s Facebook and Instagram pages.